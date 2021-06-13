EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches Market Cap of $37,874.06

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $37,874.06 and approximately $12,764.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00100028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00793789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.67 or 0.08243060 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

