eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in eXp World were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 68.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,592,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,527,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,500 shares of company stock worth $22,461,550 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.30 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

