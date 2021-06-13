Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

XOM stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

