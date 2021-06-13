Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

