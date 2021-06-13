Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

