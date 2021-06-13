Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Sells $79,104.06 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $79,104.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,832,394.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fathom by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

