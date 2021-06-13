Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $191.54 million and $12.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00782403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00085226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.95 or 0.08081718 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

