Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Down 0%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.34. Approximately 268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.