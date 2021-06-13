Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. FMA Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

FREL stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $31.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.