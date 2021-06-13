Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $239.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $163.99 and a 52 week high of $239.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

