Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $160.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

