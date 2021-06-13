Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after buying an additional 151,629 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 596,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

