Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 82 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG opened at $134.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

