Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 404 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,089,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

