Financial Survey: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) vs. Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and Aveanna Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $1.06 billion 3.33 -$64.48 million $0.43 63.28 Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aveanna Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth -2.48% 7.41% 2.25% Aveanna Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AdaptHealth and Aveanna Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 1 1 8 0 2.70 Aveanna Healthcare 0 1 8 1 3.00

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $45.06, suggesting a potential upside of 65.58%. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus price target of $15.65, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Aveanna Healthcare.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Aveanna Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which our caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; unskilled nursing services; and employer of record support services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers a line of durable medical equipment and enteral nutrition supplies to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

