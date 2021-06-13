FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 463 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $109.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.