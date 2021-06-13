FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.30. 1,251,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,815. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $223.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

