FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 899 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 4,082,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,340. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

