FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,540. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

