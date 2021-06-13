First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells $519,600.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.61 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.41.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

