First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells $519,600.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:FBP opened at $12.61 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.41.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.