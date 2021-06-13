First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $14.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $14.74 million. First Community posted sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Community by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Community by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Community by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.73. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.