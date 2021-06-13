First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 28.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $144.52 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

