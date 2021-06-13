First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 422 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $127.00 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

