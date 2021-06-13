First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1,041.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

SE opened at $277.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.19. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

