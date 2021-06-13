First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

