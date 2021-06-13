First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 2,655.2% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of IFV opened at $25.11 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94.

