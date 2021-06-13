First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35.

