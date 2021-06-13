First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 113.6% in May

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the May 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:GRID traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.72. 27,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

