Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lowered by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fiserv by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 39,521 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fiserv by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

