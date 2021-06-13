Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.56. 193,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,894,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Get Fisker alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,377,526 shares of company stock worth $28,389,565. 46.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.