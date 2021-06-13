FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.73.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
