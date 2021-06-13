FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

