Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAII. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,763,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II by 18.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 495,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

