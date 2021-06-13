Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.05.
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
