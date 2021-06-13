Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FTMDF remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,992. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
