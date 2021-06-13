Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTMDF remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,992. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

