Foundry Partners LLC Has $26.26 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,080,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,347 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group comprises about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $26,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. 836,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,561. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.06. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

