Foundry Partners LLC Sells 96,955 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,955 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 41,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

