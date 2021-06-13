Fourthstone LLC Acquires 11,182 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,735 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. First Savings Financial Group makes up about 1.4% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP James W. Nelson acquired 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSFG opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

