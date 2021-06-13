Fourthstone LLC Boosts Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 450.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the quarter. Capstar Financial makes up about 0.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.26% of Capstar Financial worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $479.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

