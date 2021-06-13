FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.38.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

