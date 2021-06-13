Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 736.7% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $8.13 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,009 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,554 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.