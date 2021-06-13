Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 736.7% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $8.13 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
