Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fraport has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $38.42.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

