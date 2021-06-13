Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fraport has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $38.42.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

