Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Cap of $29.81 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00005251 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $29.81 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00056500 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00164533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00187488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.49 or 0.01119247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.60 or 0.99988571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,108,667 coins and its circulating supply is 14,626,414 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

