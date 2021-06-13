FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

FTCI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FTC Solar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.

FTCI opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

