FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.
FTCI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FTC Solar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.
FTCI opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.