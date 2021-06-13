fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) traded up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.10. 26,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,613,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

