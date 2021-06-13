FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT Lowered to $10.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

FCEL stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $20,553,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth $19,422,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

