FY2024 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for GameStop in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $56.33.

GME opened at $233.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.84. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $31,985,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

