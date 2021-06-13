Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares were down 3.7% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 7,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 674,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Specifically, VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,429.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,099.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,725 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GATO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.