GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GATX to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NYSE GATX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.99. GATX has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

