Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $349.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

