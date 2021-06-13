Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

GNFT stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genfit during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

