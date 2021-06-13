Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GIGNY opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92. Genting Singapore has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Get Genting Singapore alerts:

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, SPA, and specialty retail outlets.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.